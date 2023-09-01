Trawl Fishing Resumes off Fukushima amid N-Plant Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Soma, Fukushima Pref., Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The offshore trawl fishing season kicked off in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima on Friday, about a week after the country began discharging treated wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Some 20 fishing vessels left Matsukawaura port in the city of Soma early in the morning. They began returning to the port from before noon for fish landings and auctions.

"It's regrettable we have to resume fishing while the treated water is being released, but I hope everyone will do their best," Masahiro Kikuchi, vice head of the local Soma Futaba fisheries cooperative association, said at a departure ceremony held at the port from 1:30 a.m.

After returning to the port, the fishing boats unloaded squid, bigeyed greeneye and monkfish, which were auctioned on the spot. According to a cooperative association official, there was no major change in prices from prior to the water discharge.

"I'm worried, but there's no use fretting over it," a man in his 40s who returned from fishing said. "We will just do what we need to do."

