Japan New Auto Sales Jump 17.3 Pct in Aug.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--New automobile sales in Japan jumped 17.3 pct from a year before to 340,342 units in August, thanks to a recovery in economic activities as the COVID-19 pandemic receded, industry data showed on Friday.

The August result marked the 12th consecutive monthly increase.

Sales of minivehicles grew 14.0 pct to 126,477 units, posting the first rise in two months on the back of an easing of semiconductor shortages, while those of larger vehicles surged 19.4 pct to 213,865 units, according to the data from the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association and the Japan Automobile Dealers Association.

A JAMA official said auto sales are likely to stay on an upward path if semiconductors are supplied smoothly.

An official at the light motor vehicle association said that new model releases scheduled for this autumn and later will hopefully boost the minivehicle market.

