New COVID-19 Cases Up for 2nd Consecutive Week in Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new COVID-19 cases per medical institution in Japan in the week through last Sunday rose to 19.07 from 17.84 the preceding week, up for the second straight week, the health ministry said Friday.

A total of 93,792 new cases were reported from about 5,000 regularly monitored medical institutions in the reporting week.

By prefecture, the average number per institution was highest in Iwate, at 31.71, followed by Aomori, at 31.30, and Miyagi, at 29.54. The top three prefectures are located in the Tohoku northeastern region.

