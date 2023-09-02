Tokyo Lacks Places for Stranded People Just after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo still lacks places to accommodate many people who would be left stranded if a huge earthquake hits the Japanese capital.

At the time of the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake, which killed about 105,000 people in and around Tokyo, many people died in fires at places where they had evacuated, underlining the importance of ensuring safe evacuation in densely populated areas.

"Some 38,000 people died in less than an hour," Nagoya University visiting professor Masayuki Takemura said, referring to the deadly fire in the former site of an army clothing depot in the current Sumida Ward, to which about 40,000 people had evacuated just after the temblor.

Police initially tried to guide evacuees across the Sumida River to the Ueno area but gave up the idea because fires prevented them from crossing bridges, Takemura said, adding that the police had to lead evacuees to the former depot site, which was vacant.

Then, evacuees in the site were surrounded by fire on all sides, and a large number of household goods they carried caught fire. Fire whirlwinds also occurred, boosting casualties further.

