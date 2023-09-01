2023 Confirmed Hottest Summer in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--This summer was the hottest on record in Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The average temperature from June to August at 15 observation points across the country that are little impacted by urbanization topped the average for the 30 years through 2020 by 1.76 degrees Celsius. The positive deviation proved the largest since 1898, when the first comparable data became available, the agency said.

The previous record was plus 1.08 degrees, set in the summer of 2010.

Meanwhile, data from 149 observation points around the country showed that the average temperature for the three-month period was 3.0 degrees higher than the 30-year average in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, 2.9 degrees higher in the Tohoku northeastern region, 2.1 degrees higher in the Hokuriku central region, 1.8 degrees higher in the Kanto-Koshin eastern region, and 1.3 degrees higher in the Tokai central and Chugoku western regions. All the figures are the highest of comparable records made available from 1946.

Meanwhile, the Kinki western region saw its average 2023 summer temperature exceed the average by 1.0 degree, matching the record set in 1994 and 2018.

