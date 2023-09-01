Average Temperature in Japan This Summer Hits Record High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The average temperature in Japan this summer was the highest since records began in 1898, the Japan Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The average temperature from June to August at 15 observation points across the country that are little impacted by urbanization topped the normal-year level by 1.76 degrees Celsius.

The margin was much larger than the previous record of plus 1.08 degrees set in the summer of 2010.

