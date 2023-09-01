Kishida Attack Suspect's Psychiatric Examination Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--A psychiatric evaluation ended Friday for the suspect in the explosive attack against Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the city of Wakayama in April this year.

Ryuji Kimura, the 24-year-old suspect, was transferred the same day from a detention house in the city of Osaka to the Wakayama prefectural police's Wakayamanishi station, the headquarters of the investigation.

On Thursday, the police referred Kimura to the Wakayama District Public Prosecutors Office on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses.

The prosecutors are expected to decide on whether to bring criminal charges against the suspect as early as Wednesday, the deadline for his detention, based mainly on the results of the psychiatric evaluation.

On April 15, Kimura threw a pipe bomb toward Kishida, who was campaigning at the Saikazaki port in the western Japan city, from about 10 meters away from the prime minister. Kishida was evacuated safely, but a police officer and a man in the crowd were slightly injured.

