Japan Launches New Pandemic Management Agency

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday launched a new agency to deal with future pandemics, based on lessons learned during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Cabinet Agency for Infectious Disease Crisis Management, placed under the Cabinet Secretariat, is responsible for planning and coordinating measures against infectious diseases.

At the new agency's launch ceremony, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it is expected to play a key role in the government's infectious disease crisis management.

The new agency will initially operate with a staff of about 60. It is headed by Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Shunichi Kuryu, while economic revitalization minister Shigeyuki Goto doubles as minister for the agency.

