Kirayaka Bank to Receive 18 B. Yen in Public Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency said Friday that it will inject 18 billion yen in public funds into Jimoto Holdings Inc.'s Kirayaka Bank, a regional lender based in the northeastern city of Yamagata, on Sept. 29.

The move will make Kirayaka the first Japanese bank to receive public funds under a special program created in 2020 to help banks support small and midsize companies struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kirayaka will also become the first Japanese regional bank to receive public funds since Howa Bank, based in the southwestern city of Oita, did in 2014.

Kirayaka will receive the funds via Jimoto. The bank will receive some 2 billion yen in additional capital via Jimoto from a unit of online financial service firm SBI Holdings Inc. in December.

Jimoto said Kirayaka needs to beef up its capital case to continue providing long-term support to client companies struggling to recover from the pandemic.

