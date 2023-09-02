Koreans Killed in 1923 Postquake Turmoil Remembered in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Memorial ceremonies have been held in Tokyo for Koreans killed in and around the Japanese capital in turmoil just after the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.

At 11:58 a.m. Friday, the time when the quake struck a century before, silent prayers were offered for the victims at ceremony venues, including Yokoamicho Park in Sumida Ward.

In the park, a memorial service was held in front of a monument for the Korean victims. A traditional dance was performed during the event, the 49th of its kind.

"We believe it's our responsibility to learn lessons and pass the stories on to future generations," said Yasuhiko Miyagawa, head of an executive committee of the event.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike failed to send a memorial message for the seventh straight year. Koike in 2017 stopped sending such a message for the annual ceremony held in front of the monument, changing the practice that had been followed by her predecessors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]