Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Rapidus Hokkaido Plant

Chitose, Hokkaido, Sept. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for a plant in Chitose in the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Tokyo-based Rapidus aims to produce next-generation chips with a circuit line width of 2 nanometers, which are used in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Japanese government is committed to continued support for Rapidus, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters after the ceremony.

"Rapidus is a project that holds the key to Japan's international competitiveness in the future," Nishimura said. "We want to make (the project) successful at any cost."

Imec, a Belgian research institute, and U.S. chipmaking equipment maker Lam Research are considering setting up bases in Hokkaido and elsewhere, according to Nishimura.

