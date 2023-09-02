Japan Rebuts China's Criticism of Fukushima Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan has rebutted Chinese criticism of its discharge of treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

The criticism, posted by the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on its website, includes content that is not based on facts or scientific grounds and that runs counter to the view of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"To deny the authority and power of the IAEA is to deny even China's own safety standards, which are based on the IAEA's safety standards," the ministry also said.

The embassy's website post said on Monday that the water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant into the Pacific Ocean may cause unexpected damage to the marine environment and human bodies.

The post also claimed that it is impossible to judge the safety of the water only from monitoring data provided by Japan and that the monitoring lacks transparency without the participation of a third country.

