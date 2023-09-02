Hokkaido Town Remembers Huge Quake, 5 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held in the town of Atsuma, Hokkaido, on Saturday ahead of the fifth anniversary of a powerful earthquake that hit the northernmost Japan prefecture.

Around 260 bereaved family members and others attended the event and observed a moment of silence.

"We have carved into our mind our resolve not to let (Atsuma) become a sad town forever buried in (the memories of) the disaster," Atsuma Mayor Shoichiro Miyasaka said.

"Despite the time that has gone by, those who have lost family members or friends are faced with the never-ending grief," Miyasaka said.

Noting that the town's infrastructure restoration efforts are reaching an end this fiscal year, he added, "We will embark on full-fledged reconstruction efforts."

