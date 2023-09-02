Japan DPFP Leader Tamaki Re-Elected

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, incumbent leader of the Democratic Party for the People, was re-elected on Saturday.

In an election held at an extraordinary meeting of the Japanese opposition party, Tamaki, 54, defeated his only rival, Seiji Maehara, 61, who holds the title of acting DPFP head.

Under Tamaki, the party is expected to maintain its attitude of not ruling out cooperation with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Tamaki's new term is set to run until the end of September 2026.

After the election, Tamaki announced that he will retain Kazuya Shinba as the party's secretary-general.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]