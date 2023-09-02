Japan Eyes 20 B. Yen in Extra Aid for Fishery Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering spending an additional 20 billion yen to support the fishery industry following China's blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products, it was learned Saturday.

In order to reduce Japan's heavy reliance on China as an export destination of scallops and other products, the government will dip into its reserve fund to support efforts to find new overseas sales channels and strengthen domestic processing systems.

The fresh aid will be announced as early as Monday.

Specifically, the government will subsidize the introduction of shelling machines at factories in Japan so that scallops can be directly exported without going through China, a processing center for the produce from Japan.

Also planned are measures to buy and temporarily store scallops and other fishery products that affect Japanese exports significantly.

