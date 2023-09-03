Russia Marks Day of WWII Victory over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Russia held events in its Far Eastern region Sunday to mark the 78th anniversary of the 1945 victory of the former Soviet Union over Japan in World War II.

Participants paraded and laid flowers in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the capital of Sakhalin. Among the participants was former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently deputy chairman of his country's security council.

"Japan must learn from the history..., and fully recognize the results of the World War II, (and) do everything to prevent the third one from flaring up," Russia's state-run Tass news agency quoted Medvedev as saying.

The events were the first since Russia declared Sept. 3 as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan and the end of World War II earlier this year, renaming its World War II victory day.

The group of lawmakers who proposed the name change have said it is a countermeasure against Japan, an unfriendly nation that has imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]