Japan May Seek Court Order to Disband Unification Church

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry may seek a court order to disband the religious group known as the Unification Church after its failure to properly answer some questions from the government, sources said Sunday.

At present, the ministry is preparing to request a court decision to impose a civil fine on the group, officially called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, for the failure, the government sources said.

The ministry is examining materials collected from the Unification Church to make its final decision on whether to request the order to disband the group.

In November last year, the ministry exercised its right to ask questions and request reports over the Unification Church for the first time under the religious corporations law, saying that the group committed acts clearly considered to be harming public welfare in violation of law.

So far, the ministry has requested the group on seven occasions to make reports on its organizational management, assets, donations and lawsuits. The group submitted the reports and related materials by the deadlines on all occasions.

