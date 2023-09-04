Japan's Yamazaki Wins 3rd Prize at Busoni Piano Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pianist Ryota Yamazaki won the third prize at the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition, known as a gateway to success for young pianists, on Sunday.

In the day's final selection, held in Bolzano, northern Italy, Yamazaki, who is from Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, performed Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1 with the orchestra. After the performance, the audience gave a big round of applause and Yamazaki bowed deeply with a smile. After his name was called at the award ceremony, he got on the stage and shook hands with each of the judges.

Yamazaki was born in 1998. In 2016, at the age of 17, he became the first Japanese to come top in the piano category of the Cooper International Competition in the United States.

The Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition was established in 1949. In the 2019 competition, Shiori Kuwahara from Japan won second place. The first prize winner in this year's competition was Arsenni Mun from Russia.

