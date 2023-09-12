Used Firefighter Suits Remade into New Items in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Efforts to remake used fire-resistant suits for firefighters into new products are spreading in Japan.

Such suits are made of materials that are resistant to fire, heat and water. But many are discarded every year due to the expiration of their useful life and other reasons.

At Meishinren Daiichi Works, a facility for people with disabilities in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, people with hand or foot disabilities have remade used dark green protective suits for the city's firefighters into sling bags.

According to the Nagoya fire department, the suits are made of aramid fiber, which is light and strong, with each costing about 140,000 yen. As many as about 200 are thrown away every year, however, after they are used in harsh conditions. Most of the suits have been disposed of for fees.

At the request of the department. Meishinren Daiichi Works produced sling bags from used fire protective suits in 2021. Ten such bags, priced at 4,800 yen apiece, were sold at an event in May last year, after drawing attention on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]