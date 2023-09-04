IFA Berlin Wants to Lure More Japanese Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Sept. 3 (Jiji Press)--Chief of the operator of the ongoing IFA tech show in Berlin expressed hopes for the participation of many Japanese companies when the event celebrates 100th anniversary next year.

Leif Lindner regretted that IFA could not reach out to Japanese companies sufficiently, after it turned out that their presence in this year's event was weak when compared with Chinese and South Korean companies.

IFA was not able to "communicate to the Japanese society and community" the importance of the event, he said in a recent interview with Jiji Press and other media organizations.

Lindner stressed that IFA, one of the world's leading trade shows for consumer electronics, will be revamped on the occasion of its 100th anniversary to make itself "more entertaining" and "more relevant."

He also said that IFA is considering holding street shows and live music performances to shine a light on the content industry.

