Jordan Shows Understanding of Fukushima N-Plant Water Release

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has shown understanding of the discharge of tritium-containing treated water from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Monday.

At a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Sunday, Safadi said he is confident that Japan will comply with international standards, according to the ministry.

He made the remarks after Hayashi explained the safety of the water release from the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, referring to the International Atomic Energy Agency's assessment shown in its comprehensive report released in July.

The release of the treated water began Aug. 24. The water is diluted with seawater to lower concentrations of tritium, a radioactive substance, far below safety standards before being released into the Pacific Ocean.

At Sunday's meeting, the two ministers agreed to promote Japan-Jordan cooperation in such fields as the economy and defense. They also agreed that Japan will help Jordan reform its power sector and ensure a stable supply of electricity.

