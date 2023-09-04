LDP, Komeito Revive Electoral Cooperation in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, on Monday signed an agreement to revive the two parties' electoral cooperation in Tokyo, amid speculation of an early general election.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, president of the LDP, and Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi signed the deal during their meeting, which was also attended by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and his Komeito counterpart.

"We want to work hard to make the cooperation bear fruit," Yamaguchi told reporters after the meeting.

However, there remain hard feelings between the two parties, making it uncertain how effective the deal will be.

In May, Komeito notified the LDP of its decision to end their electoral cooperation in Tokyo after the LDP rejected Komeito's plan to field its own candidate in the No. 28 constituency in the Japanese capital for the House of Representatives.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]