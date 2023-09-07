INTERVIEW: Surgery on Conjoined Twins Milestone of Japan-Vietnam Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--Duc Nguyen recalls that the surgery operated to separate him from his conjoined twin brother, Viet, over 30 years ago was an important milestone in Japan-Vietnam ties.

Duc, 42, expressed his thoughts about the surgery and his brother in a recent interview with Jiji Press in Ho Chi Minh City, southern Vietnam, ahead of the 50th anniversary on Sept. 21 of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Japan and Vietnam should not only celebrate the 50th anniversary, but also make further efforts for the next 50 years, Duc said, showing high hopes for the East and Southeast Asian nations to deepen their relations even further.

Born as conjoined twins in February 1981, Viet and Duc underwent separation surgery at a hospital in Vietnam in October 1988 in a joint project involving Vietnamese and Japanese medical personnel. The two were born sharing lower limbs apparently due to the impact of the Agent Orange defoliant used by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War. Viet died in October 2007.

Looking back at his time shortly after the surgery, Duc said that the separation left him feeling free as he was completely independent from his brother, and that he was able to act freely without depending on anyone. While noting that he felt sad because his brother was no longer physically beside him, Duc said he did not feel lonely as he often visited Viet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]