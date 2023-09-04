BAT Japan to Cut Prices of 6 Heated Tobacco Products in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--British American Tobacco Japan Ltd. announced Monday that it will lower the prices of six Lucky Strike products for its Glo Hyper tobacco heating device, starting Oct. 1.

The prices of the products, which each contain 20 tobacco sticks, will all be reduced to 400 yen from 450 yen.

The price cuts come after the company lowered the prices of 19 products for Glo Hyper by 40 to 50 yen only on Aug. 1, reflecting its eagerness to expand its share of the heated tobacco market in Japan.

Meanwhile, for its Glo Pro device, the company will raise prices for eight of its Kent Neostiks series by 20 yen to 550 yen, also from October.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]