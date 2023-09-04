Japan Top Court Upholds Ruling against Okinawa over U.S. Base Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling against the Okinawa prefectural government over the relocation of a U.S. military base within the southernmost prefecture.

The first petty bench of the Japanese top court backed a decision by the Naha branch of Fukuoka High Court last March that found the land minister ordering Okinawa to approve design changes in the construction plan for the relocation was legal.

The decision by presiding Justice Masaaki Oka may help accelerate the relocation work as it requires the prefectural government to approve the design changes.

In 2020, the Defense Ministry's Okinawa Defense Bureau applied for the design changes to the construction plan following the discovery of soft ground in the Henoko coastal area in the Okinawa city of Nago set for landfill work.

The landfill work is part of the Japanese government's plan to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in the Okinawa city of Ginowan to a replacement facility to be built in the Henoko area.

