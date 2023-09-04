FSA to Conduct On-Site Inspections of Bigmotor, Sompo Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to conduct on-site inspections of Bigmotor Co. and Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. as early as mid-September as part of an investigation into fraudulent auto insurance claims by the used car dealer.

If problems are found in terms of protecting policyholders, the FSA will consider issuing administrative punishments, such as business improvement orders.

Bigmotor and Sompo Japan have had close relations as the car dealer had received many employees on loan from the nonlife insurer.

Sompo Japan President Giichi Shirakawa sought to resume business with Bigmotor at an executive meeting in July last year, despite being aware of the possible fraud, according to people familiar with the matter.

The FSA has received reports from seven nonlife insurers, including Sompo Japan, and Bigmotor. Through the on-site inspections, the agency will investigate the scandal in detail.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]