Aeon to Replace Plastic Shopping Bags with Paper Ones

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese retail giant Aeon Co. said Monday that it will replace plastic shopping bags with paper versions for clothing and daily necessities.

The replacement will be phased in from Oct. 5 at Aeon and Aeon Style general supermarkets. This initiative is expected to lead to a reduction of about 66 million plastic bags a year.

The paper bags, made from eco-friendly paper and ink, will be priced from 22 yen to 33 yen, depending on the size. Meanwhile, Aeon will continue to offer paid plastic bags in the food section of its stores.

Environmentally conscious initiatives are spreading in the domestic retail industry.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will no longer attach toothpicks to disposable chopsticks for bento boxed meals and other items at all of its convenience stores. A company official said that the move is based on the perspective of conserving resources, as well as customers' claims that they do not use toothpicks.

