Japan Biz Leaders Mulling Visit to China in Jan.

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Monday that arrangements are underway for him and other Japanese business leaders to visit China in January next year.

It would be the first visit to China since September 2019 by a business mission comprising representatives of Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Japan-China Economic Association.

Tokura told a press conference that the planned trip "counts for a great deal" as Japan-China relations are deteriorating after Japan late last month began releasing into the sea treated water containing radioactive tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the site of the March 2011 triple meltdown.

The Japanese business mission will include Tokura, Kosei Shindo, chairman of the Japan-China Economic Association and chairman of Nippon Steel Corp., and Ken Kobayashi, chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The mission is seeking to visit China from Jan. 23 to 26 to hold talks with senior Chinese government officials, including Premier Li Qiang, as well as business people, according to sources familiar with the matter.

