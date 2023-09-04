Japan to Use Extra 20.7 B. Yen for Fishery Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Monday to use an additional 20.7 billion yen from budget reserves to support the fishery industry in the wake of China's blanket ban on imports of aquatic products from Japan.

Including the additional aid, the government has put together a 100.7-billion-yen policy package to support the domestic industry.

"We ask for the public's understanding and support," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office on the day, calling for consuming more domestic fishery products.

Late last month, Kishida instructed relevant ministers to draw up measures to deal with China's import ban.

The policy package is aimed at reducing the domestic fishery industry's dependence on the Chinese market. Mainland China and Hong Kong have together imported 35 pct and 73 pct, respectively, of scallops and sea cucumbers produced in Japan.

