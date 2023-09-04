Timing of Cabinet Reshuffle Undecided: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he has not yet decided when to reshuffle his cabinet and the leadership team of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"The timing (of the upcoming personnel reshuffle) is not decided at the moment," Kishida told reporters, adding that he will make personnel appointments based on the principle of "placing the right person in the right job."

Kishida is set to leave on Tuesday for a seven-day tour to Indonesia and India. After returning to Japan on Sept. 11, he is scheduled to visit the United States for a U.N. General Assembly session starting Sept. 19.

Kishida declined to give a clear answer when asked by a reporter whether he plans to carry out the reshuffle in mid-September or later in the month.

