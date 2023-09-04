Tokyo Quake Projected to Cause 48-T.-Yen Economic Damage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 4 (Jiji Press)--A possible earthquake directly under the Japanese capital on a scale equivalent to the 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake is projected to cause economic damage of 48.5 trillion yen, a U.S. disaster risk assessment firm has said.

The estimated total is about three times bigger than the damage caused by the March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, according to Moody's RMS.

The projection for the potential Tokyo quake included losses on assets as well as losses from business interruption. Expected rises in material prices and labor costs were also taken into account in the calculation.

The damage from the Great Kanto Earthquake, which destroyed a large number of buildings in Tokyo and surrounding areas 100 years ago, totaled 5.5 billion to 6.5 billion yen, or about one-third of the country's gross national product at the time.

