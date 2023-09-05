Kishida Off to Indonesia, India for ASEAN-Linked, G-20 Summits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday left for Indonesia and India for a series of high-profile meetings.

He is slated to attend summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, and a summit of the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

"I hope that participants at the ASEAN-linked summits will have in-depth talks on regional and global issues," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office ahead of his departure. "At the G-20 summit, I want to work closely with India, this year's G-20 chair, to hold thorough discussions utilizing the outcomes from talks among the Group of Seven advanced countries," he added.

Japan holds this year's G-7 presidency. Kishida chaired the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima in May.

Japan and ASEAN will hold a special summit in Tokyo in December to mark the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperative ties.

