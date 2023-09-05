Japan Submits Counterargument to WTO over China's Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday it has submitted a counterargument to the World Trade Organization urging China to immediately withdraw its blanket import ban on aquatic products from Japan.

Beijing put in place the ban on Aug. 24, when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. started to release into the sea tritium-containing treated water from its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station in northeastern Japan.

In the document, Japan expressed "regret," saying that China introduced the blanket ban despite Japan having given explanations on the safety of the water release. The import ban is "totally unacceptable," and Japan "has been urging and continues to urge China to immediately repel its measure," the document said.

Tokyo submitted the counterargument after China notified the WTO of its decision to impose the blanket ban.

Since the start of the water discharge, Japan has been monitoring the operation in a multilayered manner to ensure its transparency, the document said, adding that the results from the monitoring "clearly show" that the concentration level of tritium, a radioactive substance, at various survey points in the sea is "substantially lower than the discharge standard."

