Husband of KyoAni Arson Victim Wants Trial to Uncover Motive

Kyoto, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--The husband of a victim of the July 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio attended the first hearing of the trial of the suspect, Shinji Aoba, at Kyoto District Court on Tuesday, hoping that the trial will uncover the motive of the accused.

In the roughly four years since Aoba, 45, allegedly attacked the animation studio in the city of Kyoto, western Japan, the 50-year-old husband of the victim has questioned why the incident occurred while continuing to tell his son, now in the sixth grade of elementary school, to look to the future.

His wife, Shoko Terawaki, was an animator working at the studio of the company, better known as KyoAni, designing characters for popular works such as The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya. She was 44 when she died in the arson attack on July 18, 2019. A total of 36 people were killed in the attack while 32 others suffered injuries.

The husband said he told his son at the time, "Mom has probably died," but did not have the courage to explain what death means.

The father did not want his son to look back on the incident and instead strictly told him to look forward, but it was difficult to understand what the son was thinking.

