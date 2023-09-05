SMBC Nikko May Boost Capital by 250 B. Yen This Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. plans to increase its capital by 250 billion yen as early as this week, it was learned Tuesday.

The major Japanese securities company will issue new shares to its parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., under a third-party allotment scheme, informed sources said.

The company's equity capital will rise nearly 30 pct from the level at the end of June to some 1.18 trillion

Through the capital increase, SMBC Nikko aims to strengthen its financial base and expand its operations such as services for corporate customers.

Specifically, the firm, among other things, is considering beefing up its margin loan services, in which loans are provided to businesses with shares held by them put up as collateral, according to the sources. The capital hike is expected to make risk-taking easier, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]