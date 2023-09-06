INTERVIEW: India Optimistic of G-20 Agreement on Description of Ukraine War

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--India is optimistic that the Group of 20 major economies will reach agreement on the description of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during a summit in New Delhi Saturday and Sunday, India's lead negotiator for the meeting, Amitabh Kant, said in a recent written interview with Jiji Press.

A disagreement on the matter has blocked G-20 attempts to issue joint statements, which require unanimous consent.

"Negotiating sensitive topics, like the paragraph addressing the situation in Ukraine, has indeed posed challenges in the past," Kant, India's G-20 "sherpa," said. "Nonetheless, our commitment lies in nurturing dialogue and finding common ground among the G-20 member nations."

"We maintain an optimistic outlook," he said.

While respecting the perspectives of Western countries that condemn Russia, Kant said India's primary objective as the G-20 president is to "promote initiatives that foster equitable and sustainable growth on a global scale."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]