Japan FY 2024 Budget Requests Hit Record 114.38 T. Yen

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--General account budget requests from Japanese government agencies for fiscal 2024, starting next April, totaled a record high of 114,385.2 billion yen, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The requested amount topped 110 trillion yen for the third straight year and surpassed the previous record of 111,655.9 billion yen for fiscal 2022.

The total for fiscal 2024 was pushed up by increases in funds requested by the Defense Ministry to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in line with a policy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration, and in funds for interest payments on Japanese government bonds and to cover social security costs.

Since ministries and agencies were allowed to seek funds for measures to fight inflation and shore up the low birthrate without specifying the amounts, total government expenditures for fiscal 2024 are expected to balloon further through the budget compilation process toward year-end.

The focus is how to secure financial resources for measures related to the birthrate and defenses.

