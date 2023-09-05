Fortress to Maintain All Sogo, Seibu Stores for Time Being

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Fortress Investment Group LLC, which has acquired Sogo & Seibu Co., plans to maintain a total of 10 Sogo and Seibu department stores in Japan and the employment of current store workers for the time being, it was learned Tuesday.

Seven of the 10 department stores are located in the Tokyo metropolitan area, and the other three are two Seibu stores in the northeastern city of Akita and the central city of Fukui and a Sogo store in the western city of Hiroshima.

Fortress is currently planning to keep even the three struggling regional stores, according to informed sources.

The U.S. investment firm now plans to spend a total of 60 billion yen, compared with at least 20 billion yen it initially considered, to renovate the existing stores, including opening an outlet of major electronics retailer Yodobashi Holdings Co. at the Seibu Ikebukuro flagship store in Tokyo.

Yodobashi, which has partnered with Fortress, is also considering opening outlets at the Sogo Chiba store in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, and the Seibu Shibuya store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, while purchasing the land of the Seibu Ikebukuro store and other locations for nearly 300 billion yen.

