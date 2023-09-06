Shiseido Honorary Chm. Fukuhara Dies at 92

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Yoshiharu Fukuhara, honorary chairman of Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co., died of old age Aug. 30. He was 92.

After joining the company in 1953, Fukuhara, a grandson of Shiseido founder Arinobu Fukuhara, carried out internal reforms such as reducing excessive inventory and promoting women to key posts.

Fukuhara was involved in overseas-related operations for many years. He became president in 1987 and chairman in 1997.

Fukuhara also devoted himself to social contribution activities, working for the establishment of the Association for Corporate Support of the Arts, or KMK, to promote corporate efforts to support arts and cultural activities.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]