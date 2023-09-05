Taisho Pharmaceutical to Raise Price of Lipovitan D

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. said Tuesday that it will increase the suggested retail prices of 18 products in its Lipovitan health drink series by 6 to 13 pct, effective from those shipped on Oct. 2.

In light of higher energy and raw material costs, the company said it is "challenging" to maintain the current prices.

The price of Lipovitan D, sold in 100-milliliter bottles, will be hiked to 180 yen from 161 yen, including tax, and that of Lipovitan D Super will be increased to 296 yen from 275 yen.

