Japan's Fishery Exports to China Plunge 23 Pct in July

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of fishery products to China plunged 23.2 pct from a year earlier to 7.7 billion yen in July, government data showed Tuesday.

The sharp drop came as China tightened quarantine controls on aquatic and other products from Japan in July, ahead of the start of the release into the sea of treated water containing radioactive tritium from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant.

By category, exports to China dropped 40 pct for scallops and 60 pct for tuna and bonito.

Fishery exports to China are feared to shrink further after China imposed a blanket ban on imports of aquatic products from Japan following the start late last month of the treated water release.

The Japanese government is rushing to reduce the domestic fishery industry's dependence on the Chinese market. On Monday, it unveiled a package of measures to help producers of scallops and other items develop new sales channels and strengthen domestic processing capabilities.

