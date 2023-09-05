JFE Holdings to Procure 210 B. Yen for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that it will raise a total of 211.5 billion yen, including by issuing new shares and corporate bonds, to accelerate its decarbonization strategy.

The funds will be used to invest in production facilities for steel materials for electric vehicles and in electric furnaces that emit less carbon dioxide.

Of the total amount, 121.5 billion yen will be procured through the issuance of new shares and disposal of treasury shares and will be used to strengthen production capacity for high-performance electrical steel sheets, mainly for EV motors, at facilities managed by West Japan Works of JFE Steel Corp. in the Kurashiki district in western Japan.

Meanwhile, 90 billion yen will be raised through corporate bonds and used to introduce new electric furnaces for stainless steel production at facilities of JFE Steel's East Japan Works in the Chiba district in eastern Japan.

JFE Holdings aims to reduce CO2 emissions from its steel operations by 30 pct or more in fiscal 2030 from the fiscal 2013 level. To achieve this goal, the company estimates that it will need to invest around 1 trillion yen.

