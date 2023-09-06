LDP to Make Database to Increase Female Lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is poised to create a database on women aiming to become politicians as one of additional measures to increase female lawmakers of the party.

At its meeting Tuesday, the LDP's Headquarters for Implementing the Reform of Party, chaired by party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, compiled the additional measures to support women eager to become politicians, also including the creation of a mentorship system for future female election candidates.

The party aims to boost the share of women in its lawmakers to 30 pct in 10 years from about 12 pct at present.

Among participants in past lectures of "the women's future leadership program" hosted by the LDP's Women's Affairs Division and women who have applied to become the party's publicly recruited candidates, those who agree to be registered will be included in the database.

Under the mentorship system, young LDP lawmakers will give advice and consultations to future election candidates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]