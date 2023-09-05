Japan to Test Use of My Number Cards in Entertainment Field

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Digital Agency said Tuesday it will start a demonstration test later this month to utilize My Number personal identification cards in the entertainment field.

The agency will work with private business operators to use My Number cards, for example, for age verification when serving alcoholic beverages at event venues.

The test will be joined by major ticketing agency Pia Corp., consulting firm Dream Incubator Inc. and others. It will examine whether the use of My Number cards will help improve the efficiency of identity checks.

The agency hopes that businesses will start full-fledged use of My Number cards based on the test results.

The agency also plans to conduct a test by the end of the current fiscal year to prevent unfair resale of tickets by requiring identity verification with My Number cards on official secondary distribution sites.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]