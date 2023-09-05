Mitsubishi UFJ Trust, Mizuho to Team Up on Digital Currency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Mizuho Bank will join efforts led by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. to put a digital currency to be issued as early as 2024 into practical use, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust last December said it will spin off its Progmat blockchain-based digital asset platform business. Companies, including three major banking groups and NTT Data Group Corp., will invest in the spinoff.

The new firm will seek to issue a digital currency using the Progmat platform, an effort to be joined by Mizuho Bank and MUFG Bank.

The use of digital currencies can reduce the costs and time needed for payments between businesses.

