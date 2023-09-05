Japan Upper House Chief Vows to Strengthen Ties with Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese House of Councillors President Hidehisa Otsuji vowed to continue efforts to strengthen Japan-Vietnam relations in "all fields" at a meeting with Vuong Dinh Hue, chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly, in Hanoi on Tuesday.

The comment came as the two countries this month celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.

At the meeting, Otsuji thanked the Vietnamese parliament for donating face masks to Japan during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also welcomed the development of a strong relationship between the two countries.

The Vietnamese parliamentary leader noted that Otsuji's visit to the Southeast Asian nation will promote relations between the legislative bodies of Japan and Vietnam, and contribute greatly to deepening friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

