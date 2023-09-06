4th Boxing Club Member Nabbed at Tokyo Univ. of Agriculture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a member of Tokyo University of Agriculture's boxing club on suspicion of possessing cannabis liquid, the fourth member held for alleged cannabis control law violations.

The 19-year-old student is suspected of possessing cannabis liquid in his room at the boxing club's dormitory in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward in early July, investigative sources said.

The university has produced many professional boxing world champions and Olympic members.

Three other members of the club had been arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis for sale, including one later served with an additional arrest warrant for allegedly possessing paper fragments containing synthetic drug LSD, or lysergic acid diethylamide, for sale.

On Aug. 25, university President Fumio Eguchi apologized in a video over the arrests of boxing club members. The university has imposed an indefinite suspension on the club.

