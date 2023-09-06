Prince Hisahito Turns 17 while Enjoying High School Life

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the Imperial throne, turned 17 on Wednesday, while enjoying an active high school life.

The prince, the third child and only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, is now a second grader at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo.

In late July, the prince visited Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, with his father for an annual national high school cultural festival, marking his first official visit to an area outside of Tokyo.

According to sources close to him, Prince Hisahito visited the University of Tsukuba in June to see research on insects related to agricultural crops at a biology laboratory, a subject that is of great interest to him.

During the summer school break in August, he privately visited the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, his second visit there after visiting with his mother when he was in his first year at junior high school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]