Hokkaido Town Marks 5th Anniversary of Powerful Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Atsuma, Hokkaido, Sept. 6 (Jiji Press)--A town in Hokkaido on Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of a powerful earthquake that left 44 people dead in the northernmost prefecture and caused Japan's first large-scale blackout.

In the town of Atsuma, municipal officials lit 37 candles, the number of lives lost in Atsuma due to the disaster. The officials and other people present offered silent prayers at 3:07 a.m., the exact time when the temblor struck Sept. 6, 2018.

Candles were inscribed with messages such as "We won't forget your smiles," and "Please watch over Atsuma reconstructing."

A table for floral tributes was set up in the town's Yoshino district, where landslides killed 19 people, drawing mourners from early in the morning.

"I feel more regret than sadness," said Yoshiyuki Ibe, 55, who lost an acquaintance he had known for about 30 years.

