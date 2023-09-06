Fukushima Food Promoted in Belgium

Newsfrom Japan

Brussels, Sept. 5 (Jiji Press)--An event was held in Brussels on Tuesday to promote food items from Fukushima Prefecture after the European Union lifted its restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed due to the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima.

About 200 participants, including EU officials and Japanese expatriates in Belgium, tried sake and peach juice, in addition to sweets using "anpogaki," a type of dried persimmon and a Fukushima specialty, and processed food using bonito landed in Fukushima.

The EU lifting of the restrictions in August has allowed anpogaki to be exported to the EU's members without a radiation inspection certificate.

The event is aimed at wiping out harmful rumors haunting Fukushima food due to the disaster at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. plant in northeastern Japan.

"Aided by the removal of the restrictions, we want to boost efforts to increase the volume" of Fukushima products exported to EU member states, an official of the Fukushima prefectural government said.

